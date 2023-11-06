Earnest Partners LLC Has $47.99 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,266 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.28% of Atmos Energy worth $47,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 98,059.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,554,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,263 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $127,941,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $104,567,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,649,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,627,000 after acquiring an additional 912,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ATO opened at $111.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.11. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

