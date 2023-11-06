Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400,156 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of DTE Energy worth $33,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,854,000 after purchasing an additional 245,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,132,000 after purchasing an additional 78,630 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 38.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,456,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,506,000 after purchasing an additional 962,628 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,975,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,595,000 after purchasing an additional 156,688 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy stock opened at $101.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $122.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

