Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,202,550 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,924 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $58,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 12.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Bancolombia by 14.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Bancolombia by 7.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bancolombia by 13.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bancolombia by 25.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,011,000 after purchasing an additional 446,778 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CIB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bancolombia in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.60 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Bancolombia stock opened at $27.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.21. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Bancolombia had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 18.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

