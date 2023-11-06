Earnest Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,857,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,150 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 1.29% of Sealed Air worth $74,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 97,798.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 266,885,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,675,435,000 after purchasing an additional 266,613,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,679,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,828,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,261,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,736,000 after acquiring an additional 237,391 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,537,000 after acquiring an additional 69,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. William Blair lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.55.

Sealed Air Stock Up 1.1 %

SEE opened at $35.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.27. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $56.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 112.50% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 10,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.85 per share, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,285,486. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

