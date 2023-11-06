Earnest Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,676,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 408,921 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 4.49% of Methode Electronics worth $56,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.
Methode Electronics Price Performance
MEI opened at $24.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $32.64. The company has a market capitalization of $867.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.06. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.15.
Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.60%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MEI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th.
View Our Latest Research Report on MEI
Insider Activity
In other Methode Electronics news, CEO Donald W. Duda purchased 23,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.80 per share, with a total value of $506,741.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,741. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Methode Electronics Profile
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Methode Electronics
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Smooth sailing ahead for cruise liners?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Investing in AI? How about AI for investing
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Pinterest surges 27%, best weekly gain in over a year
Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.