Earnest Partners LLC Sells 147,373 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,373 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $68,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 20.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 32.3% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 292.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 69,054 shares during the last quarter.

HELE stock opened at $102.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.53 and a 200-day moving average of $111.01. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.14 and a fifty-two week high of $143.68.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $491.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.24 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.87%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Helen of Troy from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Helen of Troy from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

