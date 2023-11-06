Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Purchased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 925,843.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,407,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,407,282 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.62% of Qiagen worth $63,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Qiagen during the second quarter worth about $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qiagen during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Qiagen during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Qiagen by 41.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on QGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Qiagen Stock Performance

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $39.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.40. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.79 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Qiagen Profile

(Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.