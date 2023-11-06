Earnest Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,183,077 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,721 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of HDFC Bank worth $82,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HDB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Shares of HDB opened at $57.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $56.05 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

