Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Acquired by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,608,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645,859 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 1.45% of Air Lease worth $67,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AL. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 20.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2.0% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Air Lease Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AL stock opened at $37.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $46.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.68 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 20.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.