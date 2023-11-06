Earnest Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,836,160 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 241,969 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 4.75% of First Merchants worth $80,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Merchants by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Merchants in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of First Merchants from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

First Merchants Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $29.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.08. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.72.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $161.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.60 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.50%. Analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.23%.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

