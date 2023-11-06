Earnest Partners LLC Reduces Position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,316,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240,718 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $75,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 90.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 831.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $506.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

