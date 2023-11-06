Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Purchased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,210,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,469 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $83,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 305.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Webster Financial by 113.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 41.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Webster Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

WBS opened at $41.75 on Monday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.75.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

