Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases 278 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 312.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Hologic were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 595.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 91.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

Hologic Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $68.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.40. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.