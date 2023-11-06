Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 519.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $69.87 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $72.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.27. The company has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.