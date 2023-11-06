Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Reduces Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AEP. StockNews.com lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.37.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.0 %

AEP stock opened at $79.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $100.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.78.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

