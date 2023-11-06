Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $105,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,438,000 after buying an additional 45,630 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 19,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $134.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.20. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

