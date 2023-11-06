Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $73,000 Stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 6.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Rithm Capital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 189,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 10.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RITM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $9.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.31. Rithm Capital Corp. has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $10.45.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.90 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

