Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Decreases Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.3% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after buying an additional 13,803 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.8% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CCI opened at $98.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $153.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.07.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.86%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

