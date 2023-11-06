Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $110,000 Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in AutoNation were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 9.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.71.

NYSE:AN opened at $139.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.40. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.72 and a fifty-two week high of $182.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total value of $2,676,483.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $721,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $2,676,483.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,340.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

