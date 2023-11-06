Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Reduces Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Baxter International were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAX opened at $33.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.50. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

