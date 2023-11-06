Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $154,878,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,146.6% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 878,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after buying an additional 807,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,724,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,587,000 after buying an additional 674,652 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $157.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.89.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.