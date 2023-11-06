Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 367 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fullen Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 33,664 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 201,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $458,621,000,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU opened at $52.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.62. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $56.63.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

