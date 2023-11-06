Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. United Bank increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $174.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $191.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.90.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.