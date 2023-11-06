Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for 1.2% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $4,432,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 38.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 8.5% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI
Analog Devices Stock Performance
NASDAQ ADI opened at $168.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.47. The firm has a market cap of $83.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.88 and a twelve month high of $200.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analog Devices Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.74%.
Analog Devices Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Analog Devices
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Smooth sailing ahead for cruise liners?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Investing in AI? How about AI for investing
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Pinterest surges 27%, best weekly gain in over a year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.