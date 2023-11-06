Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,010 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 278.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.23.

Insider Activity

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,721.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,154,246 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

