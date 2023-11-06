Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Stock Holdings Reduced by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Lennox International worth $6,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lennox International by 8.5% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lennox International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth $816,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LII stock opened at $381.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $373.02 and a 200-day moving average of $336.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.96. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.84 and a 52-week high of $396.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 2,262.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet raised Lennox International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lennox International from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lennox International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.09.

In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.24, for a total value of $808,649.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,913.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.24, for a total value of $808,649.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,913.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.85, for a total transaction of $366,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,386.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,587. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

