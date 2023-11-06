Jensen Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. cut its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth about $622,480,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Kroger by 5,992.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,299,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228,468 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,087,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR opened at $45.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average is $46.78. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

