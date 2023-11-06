Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQM. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,130,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,738,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 124,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,948,000 after purchasing an additional 76,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $195,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $152.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $106.88 and a 12 month high of $159.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.41.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.2448 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

