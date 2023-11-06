Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.4% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 703.2% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $149.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

