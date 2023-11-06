ASOS (LON:ASC) Given “Sell” Rating at Shore Capital

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

ASC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 450 ($5.48) to GBX 445 ($5.41) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.69) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 940 ($11.44) to GBX 760 ($9.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASOS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 738.75 ($8.99).

Get ASOS alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ASOS

ASOS Price Performance

About ASOS

Shares of ASOS stock opened at GBX 386.32 ($4.70) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 394.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 429.09. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 320.33 ($3.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,015 ($12.35). The company has a market cap of £460.65 million, a PE ratio of -181.37, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59.

(Get Free Report)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.