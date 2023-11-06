Badger DAO Price Tops $2.64 on Exchanges (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 6th. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $51.24 million and $8.29 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.64 or 0.00007510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,434,431 tokens. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger DAO, commonly known as BADGER, is an open-source DAO focused on integrating Bitcoin with the DeFi ecosystem. Founded in September 2020 by Chris Spadafora, Ameer Rosic, Albert Castellana, and Alberto Cevallos, in collaboration with dOrg, the project emphasizes decentralization and community-driven principles. $BADGER, its governance token, empowers holders with voting rights, reward distribution, and a share in protocol fees. Notably, its launch eschewed the traditional ICO route, with its value determined by market dynamics.”

