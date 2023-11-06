Jensen Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 903,088 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Toro by 4.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,274,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,336,000 after buying an additional 207,532 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,191,000 after buying an additional 64,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Toro by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,337,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,034,000 after buying an additional 419,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Toro by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,146,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,561,000 after acquiring an additional 458,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $85.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.86 and its 200 day moving average is $96.22. The Toro Company has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $117.66.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

In related news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $131,907.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

