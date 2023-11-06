XML Financial LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

XML Financial LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.1 %

AVGO opened at $884.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $856.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $816.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $461.57 and a 1-year high of $925.91. The company has a market cap of $364.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

