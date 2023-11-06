XML Financial LLC Acquires 46 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,511,000 after buying an additional 68,791 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 270,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,856,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $247.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $231.49 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.41 and its 200-day moving average is $253.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

