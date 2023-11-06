The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Raised by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,392 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.25.

Boeing Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $195.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.68 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $243.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.83.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

