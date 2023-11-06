XML Financial LLC Sells 3,311 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

XML Financial LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,538,000 after acquiring an additional 78,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 375,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 208,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,141,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,581,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG opened at $30.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $33.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.17.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

