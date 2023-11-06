XML Financial LLC Buys New Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. XML Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of National Storage Affiliates Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 194.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 342.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NSA stock opened at $30.70 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $44.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 205.51%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

