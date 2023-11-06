XML Financial LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

XML Financial LLC cut its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 63,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 12,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $1,793,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.6% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $117.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $125.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.17. The stock has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,020,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,248 shares of company stock valued at $22,182,915 in the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

