Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $262,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16,086.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,831,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 10,765,018 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,521,000 after buying an additional 1,651,221 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 98,060.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 903,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,485,000 after buying an additional 902,153 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,936,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,770,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,328,000 after acquiring an additional 416,979 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $143.75 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

