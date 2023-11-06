iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) Shares Purchased by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 1.12% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 109.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF stock opened at $20.22 on Monday. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $53.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

