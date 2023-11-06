Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,900,890,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH opened at $75.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.66 and a 12-month high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2147 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

