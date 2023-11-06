Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 111 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $400.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $343.36 and a one year high of $422.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $398.96 and its 200 day moving average is $398.11.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

