Hoylecohen LLC Purchases 167 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after buying an additional 2,333,468 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,562,000 after acquiring an additional 193,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,628,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,592,000 after acquiring an additional 98,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $184.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $154.66 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

