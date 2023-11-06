Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $74.22 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 15,428.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,489 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $74,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.57.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $299.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.03 and a 52-week high of $299.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.