Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 195,349 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,104,501 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,349 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of NetApp worth $84,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after buying an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,687,364 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $298,809,000 after purchasing an additional 82,923 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NetApp by 198.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,885,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $248,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in NetApp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,399,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $153,208,000 after purchasing an additional 52,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $69,314.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,234,670.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,489 shares of company stock worth $5,909,145. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.84.

View Our Latest Research Report on NetApp

NetApp Trading Up 1.6 %

NTAP opened at $75.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $80.53.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.