Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $84.36 Million Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104,501 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,349 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of NetApp worth $84,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in NetApp by 51.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 157.4% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $75.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.43. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $530,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,670.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,145 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NTAP. UBS Group increased their target price on NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NetApp

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.