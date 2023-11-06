Hoylecohen LLC Reduces Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $386,590,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,939 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,156,000 after buying an additional 2,510,133 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,886,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,270,000 after buying an additional 2,374,949 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PEAK opened at $17.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.92. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEAK. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

