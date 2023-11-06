Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 79 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in FedEx by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $247.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $154.10 and a 52-week high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

