Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $12.61 Million Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Jabil were worth $12,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 19.8% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.0% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 26,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 25.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $128.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.99 and its 200 day moving average is $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.69 and a fifty-two week high of $141.38.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $2,287,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,076,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $2,046,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,371.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,601 shares of company stock valued at $37,675,176 over the last ninety days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Argus raised their target price on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

