Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $13,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.41.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $230.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.24 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The company has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

